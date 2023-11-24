BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two men were arrested in Bismarck for allegedly stealing from Scheels, fleeing on foot, and ditching firearms that were reported stolen from vehicles earlier in the week.

According to a news release, one of the men is a 19-year-old from Bismarck and the other is an 18-year-old from Lincoln.

The two men were called in by Scheels employees on November 22 around 1:15 p.m. for what was described as concealing two ski masks and leaving the store without paying.

When Bismarck police showed up, the two were running south towards Famous Daves, they were told to stop by police officers and did not.

The officers caught the 18-year-old in the Famous Daves’ parking lot. The 19-year-old, allegedly wearing the stolen mask, was caught in the 400 block of Lansing Lane.

A witness told officers that they saw the 19-year-old allegedly throw an item into the dumpster of Famous Daves, and after a check of the dumpster, officers found a stolen pistol from a theft in the early morning hours of November 19. That case still has two rifles and a shotgun that have not been found.

Officers looked through the backyard where the 19-year-old was caught and found a backpack, which the 18-year-old said he threw over a fence.

A stolen pistol was found next to the backpack, and that pistol was stolen from a vehicle sometime the same night as the first pistol the 19-year-old allegedly ditched. No other firearms are missing from that case.

Both men are in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, being held on the charges of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Failure to Halt, and Possession of Stolen Property. The 19-year-old had an additional charge of Wearing a Mask in the Commission of a Crime.

Both are waiting for their initial appearances.