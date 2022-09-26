Dickinson, ND (KXNET) — Two men were arrested following a weekend prostitution sting by the Dickinson Police Department.

The undercover detectives posted ads on sites known to be used for the solicitation of prostitution. The men responded to the ads and agreed to pay for sex. When they arrived at the locations, detectives placed them under arrest.

A 38-year-old Tioga man and a 27-year-old Belfield man were both charged with Solicitation of Sex, which is a Class B Misdemeanor. They were subsequently transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

The Dickinson Police Department says it conducts periodic sting operations in an effort to discourage sex crimes and reduce the possibility of human trafficking.