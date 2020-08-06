Two Bismarck churches host concert to ‘unite people of every color’

Inspire Family Fellowship and the Bismarck International Christian Church held a joint concert of prayer and worship on Wednesday night. It was meant to unite people of every color.

The leaders of both churches say in a world that’s been so divided by race these days, they wanted to come together to demonstrate unity. They gave the option for both in-person service or online for those who wanted to practice safe social distancing. The event featured a combined worship team and speakers from both congregations.

“Lately, in the world and in America, there’s a lot of volatility about racial issues and things like that,

and we wanted to show Bismarck that harmony and unity can happen,” said Randy Upgren, Pastor at Inspire Family Fellowship in Bismarck.

Upgren added it’s important to appreciate people’s differences and not be divided over them.