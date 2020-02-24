Two Bismarck police officers cleared of wrongdoing in January shooting

Two Bismarck police officers have been clearing of any wrongdoing in a January 10th shooting.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation completed its investigation earlier in February and sent the results for review to Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer.

“Based on the paranoid and threatening behaviors Cody Carnes had been engaging in within the weeks leading up to the incident and Carnes pointing a gun at officers outside his window, I find that the officers’ shooting of Carnes was justifiable,” Lawyer said today, adding no criminal charges are warranted in the matter.

The officers, Sergeant Dustin Miller and Detective Lance Allerdings, have been taken off administrative duties and returned to their respectiver positions in the department.

Cody Carnes, 30, was killed by a West Dakota SWAT officer after making threats and firing a gun out of a house window late January 9th and early morning January 10th.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Riverside Park Road around 10:00 p.m.,January 9, after getting several 911 calls.

Police evacuated nearby homes in the neighborhood and attempted to contact Carnes.

Carnes refused to come out and told officers he had numerous rounds of ammunition, could blow up the neighbor’s wall and had barricaded the door.

The SWAT team was brought in and an arrest warrant for Carnes was issued.

Police say a shot was heard inside the house; then Carnes fired a shot out a window with a pistol.

SWAT officers shot back and, later, Carnes was found dead inside the home.

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said, “It’s unfortunate anytime an officer has to use deadly force in reaction to an incident, but these two officers did exactly what they are trained to do in the fluid and dynamic circumstances surrounding this call.

