Two Bismarck residents have been arrested, charged with burglary and theft at a Bismarck business late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Police say the pair entered a local business in the 100 block on North Third Street sometime between 8:00 p.m. January 20th and 8:30 a.m. January 21.

They are accused of stealing $2,700 worth of property from the business.

Both are currently being held at the Burleigh County Detention Center.