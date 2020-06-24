Two Bismarck women create Closet 127 to help people get a fresh start

Two friends from Bismarck have created a way to help people coming out of tough living situations.

They call it Closet 127. It’s currently running out of three storage units in Mandan that were donated to help the cause.

Rachel Howard and Kaydee Leingang have been collecting clothing, furniture, children’s items and more and setting them up… sort of like a thrift store. They ask that all people who need their help make appointments to “shop” for items for their new home. There’s no application process and it’s completely free.

“They can choose the styles, the colors and that’s important. That’s a sense of dignity and that makes someone create a home. A place where they want to be a safe place. Somewhere they’re comfortable,” said Rachel Howard.

Right now, Closet 127 is still taking gently used items. You can find out more information here.