WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people died in a crash in the city limits of Williston on Monday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a GMC Sierra, driven by a 33-year-old man from Stillwater, OK, was driving east on Highway 2 when it failed to negotiate a curve.

The GMC left the road, hit a guardrail, vaulted off an embankment, and then rolled.

Along with the 33-year-old driver, there was a 34-year-old man, also from Stillwater, OK, in the passenger seat. Neither were wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the GMC. Both were pronounced deceased on scene.

NDHP officials believe that the crash happened sometime around 9 p.m., but was discovered around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.