MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people died in a motorcycle crash just before 5 p.m. on Thursday just west of Minot.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Harley Davidson, driven by a 62-year-old man from Burlington with a passenger on the back was heading west on Highway 2 when it was hit by a Honda Accord.

The Honda, driven by a 36-year-old Minot man, was stopped at a stop sign at a frontage road when it tried to cross Highway 2 and hit the Harley.

The driver and passenger, a 64-year-old Burlington woman, were ejected from the motorcycle, neither was wearing a helmet.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was brought to Trinity where he was later pronounced dead, and the passenger died on the scene.

The driver of the Honda did not have any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.