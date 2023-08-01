WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people died and one was injured in a crash just south of Williston around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old woman from Groves TX was driving a Chevrolet Equinox north on Highway 85 when it hydroplaned because of the heavy downpour.

The Equinox crossed the center and hit a Kenworth, driven by a 57-year-old man from Minot, head-on.

The driver and the passenger, a 42-year-old man from Groves TX, of the Equinox were pronounced dead on scene.

The 57-year-old sustained minor injuries and was brought to CHI St. Alexius in Williston.

All three people involved were wearing lap and shoulder belts, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.