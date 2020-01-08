Two friends open a wellness coffee shop in North Mandan

What started as a friendship 10 years ago has turned into a business partnership. There’s something for everyone at “Balancing Goat,” a new coffee shop in Mandan.

Balancing Goat Coffee Company is a specialty coffee shop and wellness studio two friends started because of their love of “meditation and caffeination.”

The business name comes partly from their love for living a balanced lifestyle and from an old legend about a goat herder who discovered coffee after he noticed his goats becoming so energetic.

The owners, Karen Schmidt and Dawn Hager, want people to feel at home.

“Come be yourself. Come relax. And just make it a place of your own. We just want it to be an extension… a part of your day,” said Hager.

They say their aerial yoga and other classes are starting in February and, even though they love a healthy lifestyle, they even have treats for people who have a sweet tooth, too… because it’s all about balance, right?

Balancing Goat Coffee Company is located at 2705 Sunset Drive in Mandan. It’s open from 6 am to 6 pm. For more info, check out their Facebook page here.