Two getting medical treatment after shooting in Williston

Two people are getting medical treatment after a shooting in Williston early Wednesday evening.

According to a press release on the Williston Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a call for service in the 7300 block of 2nd Ave W around 4:13 p.m.

Two people were transported for medical treatment.

This is an active investigation and law enforcement is still on scene.

The Williston Police Department believes that this is an isolated event, and have no reason to believe there is an active danger to the community.

Updates will be made as more information comes available.