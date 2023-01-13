BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend, two groups in Bismarck are inviting chili cooks to come out and serve up their recipes.

The first is happening at the Bismarck Elks Club on Saturday evening. Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club is hosting a chili and soup competition starting at 5:00 p.m.

They’ll be giving out prizes for peoples’ choice and a judges’ favorite. The money raised benefits the Dakota Zoo.

“Some people are very excited about it. Some people get more excited about the little trophies that we give rather than the cash prize,” Club Member Cisco Maples said. “A lot of them will just donate the cash back to us where it can be donated to the zoo. So, it really helps a lot.”

The other competition is hosted by the Knights of Columbus, happening at the Eagles Club on 26th street.

“Special Olympics and Home on the Range for the Knights of Columbus always hold a special place in our hearts,” KC club member Art Archuleta said. “We want to help and support them as best we can.”

That event also starts at 5:00 p.m. The money raised will go to Home on the Range and to North Dakota Special Olympics.