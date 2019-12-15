Two Highway Patrol Cars Hit in 24 Hours

A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was hit while parked on the shoulder of I-94 on the Minnesota side of the Red River bridge Saturday afternoon.

The emergency lights we on in the Highway Patrol car because the trooper was providing traffic control at another crash.

Just after 1:30 p.m., a 35-year-old Fargo man in a Chevrolet Malibu lost control of his car and struck the left side of the patrol car. Neither driver was injured in the crash.

Both vehicles received minor damage.

This is the second crash involving a Highway Patrol vehicle in the last 24 hours.

These pictures are from a crash at 7:15 last night. Luckily the trooper was outside of the car at the time of the crash.

No one was injured in the crash.