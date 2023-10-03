UPDATE: 10/3, 5:00 p.m.

KX News spoke with Stage Stop owner Luke Clausen who stated that the incident did not occur at Stage Stop but on 6th Street in Mandan.

According to Clausen, a man was stabbed on 6th Street and then chased the person who stabbed him into the Stage Stop Restaurant and Liquor Store.

The Liquor Store manager then called 911 about the incident.

At this time we cannot confirm that the two individuals were the two that police reported were injured and that were taken to the hospital.

KX News is still trying to reach out to the Mandan Police Department about the exact details of the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/3, 4:08 p.m.

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people were injured at Stage Stop Saloon & Grill in Mandan during an incident that took place this afternoon.

According to police at the scene, both people have been transported to the hospital and the suspect is currently unknown.

There are no details at this time regarding exactly what happened to the two individuals.

The building and parking lot at 611 6th Ave SE are blocked off at this time as police are currently investigating the incident.

KX News is currently investigating the situation and will provide updates as we learn more information.