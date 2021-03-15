Two injured in Bismarck Expressway Bridge collision Sunday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

An Arizona couple was injured in a two-car collision on Bismarck Expressway Bridge Sunday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Anderson and Grace Begay of Ganado, Arizona, were traveling west over the bridge around 9:42 p.m., when their vehicle broke down, stopping them on the bridge deck.

Moments later, a vehicle driven by Alexis Albers, 22, Mandan, rear-ended the stalled vehicle, leaving both vehicles blocking traffic and forcing the westbound lanes of the Expressway Bridge to be shut down for about an hour.

The Begays were both injured in the crash and transported to the hospital.

Albers was not injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing by the Highway Patrol. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/15

A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

NDC MAR 15

Plays of the Week

Class A Basketball

Police search for stabbing suspect

Daylight Saving debate

Bismarck's metro status may be at risk

NAHL Hockey

Class A State Basketball

Heavy police presence in Mandan

Broadband benefit program

50 quilts for kids in need

UMARY Tennis

B52 back at MAFB

Vision Zero Lyft codes

Powers Lake Boy's Basketball

State Class A Basketball

Stimulus deposit arriving as early as this weekend (AP Video)

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News