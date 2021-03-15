Two injured in Bismarck Expressway Bridge collision Sunday night

An Arizona couple was injured in a two-car collision on Bismarck Expressway Bridge Sunday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Anderson and Grace Begay of Ganado, Arizona, were traveling west over the bridge around 9:42 p.m., when their vehicle broke down, stopping them on the bridge deck.

Moments later, a vehicle driven by Alexis Albers, 22, Mandan, rear-ended the stalled vehicle, leaving both vehicles blocking traffic and forcing the westbound lanes of the Expressway Bridge to be shut down for about an hour.

The Begays were both injured in the crash and transported to the hospital.

Albers was not injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing by the Highway Patrol. No charges have been filed.