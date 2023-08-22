MAPLETON, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people were injured in a crash near Mapleton around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old West Fargo woman was driving a Chevrolet Equinox west on 36th St SE when a 42-year-old Browning, IL man, driving a Chevrolet Blazer, was headed east on the same road, crossed into the westbound lanes and hit the Equinox.

The 42-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on scene and brought to Fargo for more care.

The 28-year-old woman also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated on scene, and was also brought to Fargo for more care.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.