BEACH, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people were injured in a crash near Beach around 7 a.m. MT on Tuesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 31-year-old Dickinson man, and a Ram 2500 driven by a 43-year-old Belfield man were both heading west on I-94 when the Crosstrek hit the back of the Ram.

The westbound lanes were closed due to construction and traffic was being diverted head-to-head on the eastbound lanes.

The 43-year-old was crossing over from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes when the 31-year-old entered the crossover area speeding, hitting the back of the truck and the concrete barriers.

The Ram entered the median and rolled, and the Crosstrek rolled on the road, into the shoulder.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and they were both brought to CHI Dickinson for injuries, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.