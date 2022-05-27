Two people were hurt Friday in a two-vehicle crash about a mile north of Karlsruhe.

The collision took place at the intersection of 48th Street North and 2nd Avenue North.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old Karlsruhe man drove into the intersection and ran into the side of a car driven by a 26-year-old Burlington man.

Both drivers suffered apparent non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

The Karlsruhe man was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way at an intersection marked with a yield sign.

The crash remains under investigation.