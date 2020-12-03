Two injured in two-vehicle crash near Surrey

Two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 east of Surrey.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Cheryl Lee Dewaalmalefyt, 69, Surrey, was traveling east on Highway 2 around 4:00 p.m., when she slowed to make a left turn on 139th Street Northeast.

Her vehicle was then rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Linda Jane Heinrick, 71, Towner.

Dewaalmalefyt’s car was pushed into the roadway median while Heinrick’s vehicle rolled onto its passenger side, slid down the highway, came to a stop in the roadway and fell back on its wheels.

According to the Highway Patrol report, both drivers sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

Heinrick was cited in the crash, which remains under investigation.

