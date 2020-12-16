Two injured in two-vehicle crash near Wilton Wednesday afternoon

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash four miles east of Wilton.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the two vehicles collided around 1:23 p.m., at the intersection of 66th Street Northeast and 318th Avenue.

A 20-year-old Wilton woman traveling south on 66th Street apparently failed to yield at the intersection, according to investigators. In the collision, her vehicle spun and ended up on the north shoulder of the road. The other vehicle, driven by a 51-year-old Wilton man, also spun and then rolled once as it entered a ditch.

Both drivers were injured and transported to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.

The crash remains under investigation.