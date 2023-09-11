MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Two men were injured in Mandan early Saturday morning around 2:35 a.m. after they lost control and rolled their ATV at the 1100 block of 40th Ave SE.

According to an affidavit, the driver of the ATV (45-year-old Bismarck resident Corey Richter) stated he lost control of the ATV while making too sharp of a turn and the vehicle rolled over causing both Richter and his passenger to suffer head injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt or had a helmet on.

Officers on the scene smelled alcohol on Richter’s breath when speaking to him and then asked him to submit to several field sobriety tests. Richter also took a breathalyzer test which resulted in him blowing a 0.165. The legal limit is 0.08.

After taking Richter and his passenger to Sanford ER for their head injuries, police arrested Richter for Reckless Endangerment and DUI of Alcohol in Excess of 0.16%.

Richter is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and made his initial appearance in court earlier today.