JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Two Jamestown teenagers were injured after a crash that occurred Friday night at the intersection of Highway 281 and Highway 46.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 5:30 p.m. a Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old from Jamestown was traveling north on Highway 281 near the intersection of Highway 46. On the west side of the intersection, an 18-year-old from Jamestown driving a Chevrolet Silverado failed to yield when he tried to drive across the intersection.

This caused the Ford driver to strike the Chevy in the front passenger side, forcing the Chevy into a ditch and striking a powerline pole before coming to a rest. The Ford came to a rest in the middle of the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

The 18-year-old suffered minor injuries and has been charged with failure to yield to the right of way. The 17-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt and suffered serious injuries, charges against him are currently under investigation.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.