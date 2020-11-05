Two killed in South Dakota crash between minivan, utility vehicle

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says two people have died in a collision between a minivan and a side-by-side utility vehicle in Bon Homme County. Officials say the drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash on Highway 46 north of Tyndall Wednesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says the utility vehicle was turning into a driveway when it was struck by the minivan. Both vehicles rolled into the ditch. Both the 57-year-old man driving the side-by-side and the 69-year-old man driving the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say neither man was wearing a seat belt.

