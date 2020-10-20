Two killed in three-vehicle crash west of Arnegard

Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash west of Arnegard in McKenzie County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram traveling north on Highway 85 passed a Ford F-550 pulling a gooseneck trailer and continued north.

A Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Highway 85 near the other two vehicles when the driver lost control of that vehicle, entered the northbound lane and was struck by the Dodge.

The Ford pulling the trailer then struck the Dodge.

The two occupants of the Toyota were killed in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital for treatment of potential injuries.

The two occupants of the Ford were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation and the names of those killed are being held pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

