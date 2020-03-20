Coronavirus
Two locally-owned Minot businesses offer to host prom if it gets canceled

With so much uncertainty about when kids will be back in school, special events like prom are being affected.

Minot High’s prom was scheduled for April 4 and has been pushed back to May 9, but even that date is tentative. If it is canceled, two locally owned Minot business owners are saying the show must go on, once it is safe for people to get together again. 

Mary Me and Fiancee shared a post on social media, offering to host a prom this summer for all students who lost their proms. 

“We just feel like we need to give them some light at the end of the tunnel when this is all finished, and over, and we’re safe and we are not having social distances any longer, that they know they have something to look forward to,” said Debbie Harris, owner Fiancee.

