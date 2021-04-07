Two Mandan residents in custody, accused in March 9 stabbing

Two Mandan residents are being held in connection with a March 9 stabbing incident that sent a Bismarck man to the hospital.

Rosemary Wickham, 63, and Demoris Frederick, 44, are accused of conspiring to kill the unidentified 35-year-old man at a residence in the 900 block of East Avenue E. in Bismarck.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for a stab wound to his triceps and lacerations to his head.

According to police, the injuries were not life-threatening and the man was later released from the hospital.

The two accused in the attack are being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center awaiting initial court appearances.