Two medical marijuana dispensaries temporarily closed for change of ownership

Two of the eight medical marijuana dispensaries in the state are temporarily closed.

Harvest of Bismarck and Harvest of Williston were recently shut down due to a change in ownership.

The two dispensaries will now be called Pure Dakota Health of Bismarck and Pure Dakota Health of Williston.

The director of the division of medical marijuana says patient’s overall experience shouldn’t change.

“Individuals with a medical marijuana card will be able to go Wednesday, once again, to Williston or in Bismarck and receive the same products that were available before the closure and should be receiving relatively the same services as well,” said Jason Wahl, director of Division of Medical Marijuana.

Wahl says the reason for the change of ownership is confidential.

Again, both dispensaries will reopen on Wednesday.