Two men arrested after chase exceeding 100 mph

Two men were arrested after a high-speed chase in Mandan Monday night.

Around 5:50 p.m., a Morton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle along County Road 139 near Hebron.

The driver did not stop and led officers on a high-speed chase heading east towards Interstate 94.

Wet conditions caused the speeding vehicle to go into a 360-degree spin on the east-bound ramp at Exit 102 before continuing onto Interstate 94.

The vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, swerving between lanes at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Morton County Sheriff’s deputies and the North Dakota Highway Patrol used spike strips to flatten the front tires of the vehicle and it came to a stop near mile marker 139.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Michael Martinez Jr. of Dickinson was arrested for reckless endangerment, fleeing officers, and driving under suspension.

Martinez also had a Burleigh County bench warrant.

While the passenger, 25-year-old Austin Whitelightning of Bismarck was arrested for two Burleigh County warrants.

Upon searching the vehicle, containers of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to Burleigh- Morton Detention Center

One remaining passenger was not arrested.