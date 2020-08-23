Two men seriously injured in McLean County crash

A 46-year-old Bismarck man and a 56-year-old Mandan man were both seriously injured in a crash Saturday evening eight miles south of Mercer.

According the the report from North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:50 p.m.

The 46-year-old driver was heading southbound on Highway 41 to the Bismarck & Mandan area in a Toyota Tundra.

When the Toyota approached the 4th St SW and Highway 41 junction, the 46-year-old driver who was driving a Ford F-150 entered the intersection to head east on 4th St SW.

The Toyota’s front struck the Ford’s side, and both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.

Both drivers were transported to Sanford in Bismarck with serious injuries.

There were two passengers in the Ford, a 6-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy who were transported to Sanford in Bismarck with non-serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford was cited for failure to yield at an intersection marked with a stop sign.

The crash is still under investigation by NDHP.