MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — Two locally owned restaurants in Minot have closed unexpectedly.

Elevation and High Third are both owned by the same person, and both businesses closed this month. The Minot Country Club sent an email to members on November 4th stating Elevation is officially closed, and country club management is trying to figure out a long-term solution for the 2023 golf season.

Two weeks later, High Third put a sign on their door stating the restaurant is closed, with no explanation. People in the area have not been able to get in touch with management for answers about their gift cards and events scheduled at both businesses.

The closures have come as a shock to many people in the area.

“I was really surprised, I found out about it a few days ago. and I was really shocked because I thought they had a good business clientele down here,” said Diane Sjol and Cindi Finley-Mintie, who live in Minot.

KX News has also reached out to the businesses and we have not received a response.