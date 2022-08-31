MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A residential apartment in Minot caught fire Tuesday evening, leaving two residents displaced.

According to the Minot Fire Department, firefighters responded to 827 10th Ave NW at 9:55 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire and were able to quickly contain it in the room.

All residents and fellow building occupants were safely evacuated with no injuries being reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Minot Fire Department.