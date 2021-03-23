Two Minot women create nonprofit to help underserved animals

A couple of Minot women are looking to help animals in the community with a new nonprofit.

The Animal Empowerment League kickstarted in February with the mission to help animals that are either placed in bad situations or need proper medical care that otherwise wouldn’t receive it.

One of the founders tells us their biggest efforts right now is to trap and neuter cats as overpopulation has been a big issue in the community.

She says their hope is to build a relationship with the community to better find and serve animals in need.

“It’s good to know we’ve had many rescues reach out to us and say we obviously can’t do this all by ourselves so we’re glad you guys are helping because everyone in the animal welfare industry knows it can be overwhelming,” Kasey Breuer said.