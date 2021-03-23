Two Minot women create nonprofit to help underserved animals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A couple of Minot women are looking to help animals in the community with a new nonprofit.

The Animal Empowerment League kickstarted in February with the mission to help animals that are either placed in bad situations or need proper medical care that otherwise wouldn’t receive it.

One of the founders tells us their biggest efforts right now is to trap and neuter cats as overpopulation has been a big issue in the community.

She says their hope is to build a relationship with the community to better find and serve animals in need.

“It’s good to know we’ve had many rescues reach out to us and say we obviously can’t do this all by ourselves so we’re glad you guys are helping because everyone in the animal welfare industry knows it can be overwhelming,” Kasey Breuer said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Police search for stabbing suspect

American Red Cross asks for donations ahead of Giving Day

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Tuesday's Forecast: More clouds mixed with a few showers

Oldest Geocache

Geocache Event

NDC MAR 23

College Sports

Dickinson Track & Field

Softball & Baseball

ATW: Surrey Track & Field

ATW: Dickinson Gymnastics

ATW: Century Girl's Basketball

Monday, March 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

RW: Lindsay Nowling

Spring Gardening

Poison Prevention Week

New Mandan Schools

More Tax Questions

KX Convo: Kirsten Baesler

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News