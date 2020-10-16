Two MN men in custody, accused of attempted murder in Bismarck

Two Rochester, Minnesota men are in custody today, accused of attempted murder stemming from a September 27 shooting incident in Bismarck.
Both were picked up by police Thursday around 5:00 p.m., in the 2400 block of East Thayer Avenue. They are being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.
Around 3:05 a.m., September 27, police responded to reports of a fight in progress in the 700 block of North Third Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old male who reported he had been shot. Police observed what appeared to be three gunshot wounds in the hand, mouth and lower back side.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The two Minnesota men are each accused of attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.