Two MN men in custody, accused of attempted murder in Bismarck

Two Rochester, Minnesota men are in custody today, accused of attempted murder stemming from a September 27 shooting incident in Bismarck.

Both were picked up by police Thursday around 5:00 p.m., in the 2400 block of East Thayer Avenue. They are being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Around 3:05 a.m., September 27, police responded to reports of a fight in progress in the 700 block of North Third Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old male who reported he had been shot. Police observed what appeared to be three gunshot wounds in the hand, mouth and lower back side.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The two Minnesota men are each accused of attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.