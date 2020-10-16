Two MN men in custody, accused of attempted murder in Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Two Rochester, Minnesota men are in custody today, accused of attempted murder stemming from a September 27 shooting incident in Bismarck.

Both were picked up by police Thursday around 5:00 p.m., in the 2400 block of East Thayer Avenue. They are being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Around 3:05 a.m., September 27, police responded to reports of a fight in progress in the 700 block of North Third Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old male who reported he had been shot. Police observed what appeared to be three gunshot wounds in the hand, mouth and lower back side.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The two Minnesota men are each accused of attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/16

Our first widespread snow arrives this evening

well child check

NDC OCT 16

High School Volleyball

WDA Football

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10/15

Dr. Wynne on Vaccine Status

Sahara Club

Thu, October 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

DAPL Expansion

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/15

Well Plugging

Turning 100

Bishop Ryan Football

Senior Flu Clinic

Thursday's Forecast: Chilly and windy again

NDC OCT 15

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss