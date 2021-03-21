Two mobile homes affected by evening fire in Nedrose

All units at the Minot Fire Department were dispatched to a fire Sunday evening.

KX News spoke to one of the crew members who says they responded to the call around 6:50 p.m.

The fire involved two trailers within the Wheatland Village Mobile Home Park between 17th Ave. and Tuttle Ave. in Nedrose.

So far, no injuries have been reported and two cats were rescued from one of the homes.

Crew members were still assessing the fire when KX News left the scene around 8:50 p.m.

They say currently there is no information about how it started or which house caught fire first.

We’ll continue to keep you up to date here on KX News as we learn more.