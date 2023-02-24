MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Hot Tots are busy adding to their team of high-caliber collegiate talent for the Northwoods League season.

According to a news release, the team has already signed on eight players from universities all over the country.

After adding catcher, Karson Evans, from Louisiana Tech University, Coach, Mitchell Gallagher, decided to add two more players from the school.

Thaxton Berch is a sophomore outfielder and second baseman from Jackson, MS where he went to Jackson Preparatory High School before playing at LA Tech. Berch is ready to be up in Minot playing baseball this summer.

“I am excited to be coming to Minot this summer and being a Hot Tot,” said Berch.

CJ Sturiale is the other athlete. Sturiale is an outfielder and left-handed pitcher from Denham Springs, LA, and is going to be a freshman with the team. Sturiale is ready to come up North to play this summer.

“I am excited to be going to North Dakota to play for the Hot Tots,” said Sturiale. “It will be a new experience for me being from the south, and I’m looking forward to playing some baseball.”

Gallagher is excited to add more talent to the team for the summer and is confident that these players will be able to fill in some missing pieces to the roster.

“I’m excited to bring two more Tech guys. Thaxton and CJ are both high-energy guys that will add tremendous value in all areas of the game,” Gallagher said. “Thaxton being a guy that can roam around the outfield and also slide into the infield if needed will give our lineup some versatility and CJ being a two-way player will give us some depth this summer. These guys are excited to come up this summer and I can’t wait to see what they can do.”

Anyone who is excited to see high-caliber baseball this summer can find all the information they need on the Hot Tots website.