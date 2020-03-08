Two North Dakota Teenagers Have Been Missing for a Week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two teenagers went missing from Home on the Range, a therapeutic, working ranch in Sentinel Butte, North Dakota. They were last seen on February 29th in Dickinson.

The picture below is of 17-year-old Dakota Jones.

Pictures of Dakota “Cody” Jones, sent in by his grandmother

Dickinson Police say he and 16-year-old Daniel Saintal ran off from the Pizza Ranch on February 29th. The boys were in town on a trip from Home on the Range with other youths.

Police describe Jones as white. He’s 5’5, and about 105 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Saintal is described as white. He’s 5’11 and 240 pounds. Police did not have any further descriptions of him at this time.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of these two teenagers, please contact the Dickinson Police Department, or your local law enforcement agency.

The phone number for the Dickinson Police Dept. is (701) 456-7759.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

Polar Pile Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Pile Up"

Dickinson Missing Teens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Missing Teens"

Women's March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's March"

Cases Triple

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cases Triple"

Chess Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chess Club"

Cleaner Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cleaner Community"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-7-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-7-20"

Robert One Minute 3-7-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-7-20"

LEGO Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "LEGO Kids"

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

MSU Taking Steps to Avoid Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Taking Steps to Avoid Coronavirus"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6"

Addiction Studies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addiction Studies"

Shot of a Lifetime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shot of a Lifetime"

New Expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Expansion"

Magic City Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Tattoo"

Playhouse with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playhouse with a purpose"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge