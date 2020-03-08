Two North Dakota Teenagers Have Been Missing for a Week

Two teenagers went missing from Home on the Range, a therapeutic, working ranch in Sentinel Butte, North Dakota. They were last seen on February 29th in Dickinson.

The picture below is of 17-year-old Dakota Jones.

Pictures of Dakota “Cody” Jones, sent in by his grandmother

Dickinson Police say he and 16-year-old Daniel Saintal ran off from the Pizza Ranch on February 29th. The boys were in town on a trip from Home on the Range with other youths.

Police describe Jones as white. He’s 5’5, and about 105 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Saintal is described as white. He’s 5’11 and 240 pounds. Police did not have any further descriptions of him at this time.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of these two teenagers, please contact the Dickinson Police Department, or your local law enforcement agency.

The phone number for the Dickinson Police Dept. is (701) 456-7759.