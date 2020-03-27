Two organizations enact emergency funds to help non-profits during pandemic

Non-profits across North Dakota do a lot for our communities, but their resources are starting to dwindle because of the coronavirus. Two local organizations are enacting their emergency funds to help out.

The Minot Area Community Foundation is using $25,000 from its disaster response and recovery fund. It was set up in 2017 to help the community in the event of a disaster.

The money will go toward helping 501(c)3 nonprofit agencies, schools faith-based organizations and government agencies. It will not go directly to individuals.

“The long-term impacts are, you know, that’s obviously one of the things that we’re focused in on. We know there’s short-term need, or there’s going to be short-term need. But trying to determine the long-term impacts and needs, not only for those that are in greatest need, but our community, in general, are going to be incredibly challenging and something that we’re watching very closely,” said Jason Zimmerman, president.

The Souris Valley United Way is also activating its emergency response fund which was set up in 2011.

It’s matching donations made by the community up to $21,000. The money raised will also go toward helping 501(c)3. Both organizations are working together to try and help as many nonprofits as possible.

“Nobody budgeted for this, nobody planned for this and we’re seeing a real influx of people now asking for assistance because they’re losing their jobs or they’re being furloughed for a period of time,” said Rich Berg, executive director.

