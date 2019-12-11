Two people found dead in Williston, possibly from carbon monoxide poisoning

Two people have died in Williston from what may be an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Williams County Sherriff’s Office, Williston Ambulance and the Williston Rural Fire Department responded to a call Tuesday morning, Dec. 10th, of an unresponsive couple in a camper in the 13000 block of 60th Street NW.

Upon arrival, the responders found that carbon monoxide levels in the camper were at 400 parts per million. Prolonged exposure at levels above 100 parts per million is considered high or dangerous, according to federal government and health information available online.

The man and woman inside the camper were pronounced deceased at the scene. The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and no further investigation is warranted, according to authorities.

The two were identified as 45-year-old Jesse Parker and 46-year-old Michelle Parker, both of Las Vegas, Nevada.