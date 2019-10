BISMARCK — Two people were hospitalized over the weekend after smoking marijuana.

According to Bismarck Police, in two separate incidents, a 20-year-old male and a juvenile female were transported to the hospital by ambulance after smoking marijuana.

Friends called for emergency services after the male passed out in an abnormal way and the female suffered seizures.

BPD said it does not know if the drug was laced or where the marijuana came from, but want people to be aware.