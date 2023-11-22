BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Two people were injured after a rental home in Bismarck caught fire early this morning.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, they responded to South Bismarck around 7:49 a.m. to find a two-family rental home with smoke coming out of a door and window, and the occupants evacuated.

When firefighters entered the house, they found smoke throughout the upper level and a smoldering fire involving a mattress in the front bedroom. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and then conducted an overhaul to find any remaining smoldering materials.

Two people who lived in the home were injured during the fire and self-transported to a

local hospital.

Fire damage was contained to the room of origin with smoke damage throughout the upper level of the rental home. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.