Two people injured in late-night shooting in Bismarck

Bismarck Police are investigating a late-night shooting Sunday that injured two people.

Around 11:00 pm, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of Mapleton Avenue.

After arrivng on the scene, police found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where their conditions are not yet known.

Police believe the two were targeted in the attack and say there doesn’t appear to be a further threat to the community.

Authorities say they will provide an update later Monday on the victims of the attack and note the investigation is continuing.

