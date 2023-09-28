BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people won some money this week playing the lottery in North Dakota.

North Dakota lottery workers tell us on Tuesday night’s drawing, two people won playing the Two-by-Two game.

Both wanted to remain anonymous, but the winning numbers that night were red, three and 14 and White, 11 and 21.

One man won twice, winning $88,000. He bought the ticket using Pick & Click online.

Another woman won $22,000, using a free play ticket she won from a previous drawing.

“The two-by-two game has really great odds. The top prize, the overall odds for the top prize are one in a little over 105,000,” North Dakota Lottery Sales and Marketing Manager Ryan Koppy said. “Overall odds of winning any of the prizes is one in 3.59. So, it’s one of those that is a chance to win is what they’re playing for.”

The man who won twice told lottery workers he chose the numbers based on birthdays, a favorite number, and his old football jersey number.