Two private schools in Minot share their plans for the upcoming school year

This week, KX News has been reporting on what some public school administrators have in the works when it comes to getting kids back in the classroom.

However, private schools do not have to abide by the guidelines issued by the Department of Public Instruction.

We reached out to administrators at two private schools in Minot to find out what their plans are.

“I’m very confident that we’re going to be back to school here at Bishop Ryan,” said Father Jadyn Nelson, President of Bishop Ryan.

Nelson at Bishop Ryan Catholic School says he is working with local health officials to come up with a health and safety plan for the upcoming school year.

He says the school is going to revise its current distance learning plan but doesn’t think they’re going to need it.

“People want to come back to school and our teachers are super thrilled to have students back in the classrooms. And, if there’s one thing that we learned, we can talk all we want about how responsive we were to the situation and the good work we did, but at least at Bishop Ryan, we did a great job distance learning, but that’s still not anything compared to what we’re able to deliver in the classroom. So, we want to make sure that we’re doing that for our students,” Nelson said.

Jeff Ringstad at Our Redeemer’s Christian School says his team is close to having a plan finished and is hoping to unveil it to the board and parents next week.

He says right now, they’re still working on responding to some of parents’ main concerns.

“The common question is, ‘Will we be wearing masks?’ That’s a big one. ‘How much distance education are we going to need?’ ‘What happens if we have a positive test?’ Those have probably been the big three that I get asked often,” Ringstad said.

Nelson says he’s confident classrooms will maintain social distancing because of the small class sizes.

But the concept of wearing masks isn’t so clear.

“Huge part of this is also people’s comfortability. So, it’s a complicated issue. The amount of information out there is not always uniform. So, we’re going to have to take a really close look not only how people feel about it, but also what the real science is behind it in terms of wearing masks and when that might be appropriate and when it’s not necessary,” Nelson said.

One thing that’s for certain is they’re both excited to see students again.

“It’s an exciting time to even be thinking about bringing students back into the school. So, no matter what the obstacles are, we’re going to meet that threshold,” Nelson said.

Both say that they’ll make any changes necessary to be able to stay in the classroom.

“From the very beginning this has all been a fluid plan and a fluid situation so what we plan today may not work in two months, but that’s just the nature of it,” Ringstad said.

The first day of school for Our Redeemer’s is Wednesday, Aug. 26. Bishop Ryan starts the following day, Aug. 27.