Two rural schools reveal their plans for 2020-21 school year

Two rural school districts have announced their plans for the fall.

Lewis and Clark School District in Berthold and Ray School District both plan to follow the state’s risk level odometer.

At Lewis and Clark, students will have the option for either in-person or distance learning.

There will be plexiglass separators in small groups, students and bus drivers are encouraged to wear masks on buses and there will be assigned seating on each bus for contract tracing.

At Ray, masks are encouraged but not required.

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings to enter the building. Distance learning is also an option as school resumes.

Both districts also have a symptom checklist parents should review before sending their child to school.

It checks for things like shortness of breath, cough and fever greater than 100.4 degrees.

If they answer yes to any of the questions, the child is not allowed at school.

