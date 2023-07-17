FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Friday evening, Fargo North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) Troopers were called to two separate crashes that involved multiple vehicles in the Fargo area.

According to a news release from NDHP, the first crash happened on Interstate 29 in the southbound lanes around 5:45 p.m. and involved three vehicles: a semi, a pickup, and an SUV.

Due to the crash, traffic was congested more than normal and all three vehicles ended up in the median.

The sequence of events is still under investigation and the crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

Minor injuries were reported and one person was brought to the hospital.

Shortly after that crash, around 6:50 p.m., traffic in the south lane was getting backed up and a pickup pulling a camper and a semi with a flatbed were involved in a separate crash.

The second crash is still under investigation by the NDHP.

No injuries were reported in the second crash, just damage to both vehicles.

Traffic was impacted for about two hours, and is still ongoing with partial lane closures while the vehicles are removed.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and move over when they approach emergency vehicles.