GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash near Grand Forks around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 14.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 29 just south of Grand Forks.

An 81-year-old Devils Lake man was driving a GMC Acadia south on Interstate 29 in the left lane well below the posted speed limit when a 54-year-old Thompson man driving a Dodge Durango hit the rear end of the GMC.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were brought to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. The 81-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, while the 54-year-old was wearing one.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.