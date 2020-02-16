Two Structure Fires in Bismarck Saturday Morning, Losses Estimated at Over $85,000

The capital city had multiple fires early Saturday morning.

Around 4:00 a.m. the Bismarck Fire Department got a report of a structure fire, called in by a passerby who said they could see flames from the road at University Drive.

The first fire crew that arrived on scene reported smoke and flames showing from a detached garage between two mobile homes.

After multiple searches were conducted, firefighters say the garage was unoccupied, and there were no reported injuries.

14 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to help put it out. The Bismarck Police Department assisted as well, and Metro Area Ambulance was on scene to provide medical support.

There was fire and smoke damage to the inside and outside of the structure.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how the fire started.

Then, just after 7 a.m., Bismarck Fire was dispatched after a report of flames coming from a house in the 200 block of East Ave E.

Firefighters arrived to find fire coming out the windows and front door of the entryway. No one was in the home at the time.

The damage is estimated to be worth more than $85,000.

The fire department says it seems like the fire was started accidentally in the front entryway. But, the cause remains under investigation.

A total of 16 firefighters responded, along with Metro Ambulance and the Bismarck Police Department.

