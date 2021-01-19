Two-vehicle crash kills 3 near New Town

Three people died in a two-vehicle head-on crash eight miles east of New Town Monday evening.

Authorities say the incident happened between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Highway 23 near mile marker 60.

One person was in a 2018 Chevy Pickup and two people — an adult and a juvenile — were in a 2009 Chevy Malibu.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the pickup was apparently in the Malibu’s lane at the time of the crash.

Investigators also say deteriorating snow conditions, including snow fog, were in the area at the time of the collision.

New Town fire and ambulance, Three Affiliated Tribes Emergency Response and the Montrail County Fire Department responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and no names have been released at this time.