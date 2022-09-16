MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash around 9 a.m. Friday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old woman driving a Ford on 61st Ave NW approached the intersection of McLean County Road 2 and failed to yield, hitting a Freightliner.

The Freightliner rolled into the ditch.

The two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, that were inside the Freightliner were able to crawl out, but the driver, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased will be released pending the notification of next to kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.