Two vehicle fatality crash north of Watford City

One person has died and two others are injured as a result of a rear-end vehicle crash on ND Hwy 1806 Thursday evening.

ND Highway Patrol authorities report, a Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Hwy 1806 with a GMC Yukon traveling northbound behind it. The Ford slowed down to make a right turn onto McKenzie County 10 (40th St NW). The driver of the GMC failed to observe the Ford slowing down to make this turn and struck the rear of the vehicle.

The Ford came to rest in the north ditch of 40th St NW. The GMC came to rest on 40th St NW west of 1806.

The driver of Ford sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by

ambulance to McKenzie County Hospital in Watford City.

The driver of the GMC sustained minor injuries but was not transported. The passenger of the GMC was unresponsive at the scene of the crash. They were transported to the McKenzie County Hospital where they were pronounced dead as a result of their injuries sustained in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation by the NDHP. The names of the parties involved will be

released after family notifications are made.